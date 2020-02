BRIEF-Fitch Says Revises Philippines' Outlook To Positive ; Affirms At 'BBB'

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS REVISES PHILIPPINES’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS AT ‘BBB’

* FITCH SAYS PHILIPPINES’ OUTLOOK REVISION REFLECTS EXPECTATIONS OF CONTINUED ADHERENCE TO A SOUND MACROECONOMIC POLICY FRAMEWORK

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS PHILIPPINES GROWTH TO ACCELERATE TO 6.4% AND 6.5% IN 2020 AND 2021, RESPECTIVELY, AFTER SLOWING TO 5.9% IN 2019

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT PHILIPPINES’ CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT TO WIDEN TO ABOUT 2.4% OF GDP IN 2020 FROM AN ESTIMATED 1.5% IN 2019

* FITCH SAYS ON CURRENT PROJECTIONS, PHILIPPINES WILL REMAIN AMONG FASTEST-GROWING ECONOMIES IN ASIA-PACIFIC REGION IN 2020-2021

* FITCH SAYS STILL EARLY TO EVALUATE EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, BUT PHILIPPINES ECONOMY APPEARS SOMEWHAT LESS VULNERABLE THAN REGIONAL PEERS