April 16 (Reuters) - FITCH:

* FITCH SAYS REVISES SECTOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FOR GLOBAL FINANCIAL FUTURE FLOWS

* FITCH SAYS ANTICIPATES WORLD ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN 2020 TO DECLINE, PRESSURING PERFORMANCE OF GLOBAL FINANCIAL FUTURE FLOW TRANSACTIONS GIVEN CORONAVIRUS SPREAD

* FITCH SAYS GLOBAL FINANCIAL FUTURE FLOW ABS SECTOR OUTLOOK WAS RECENTLY REVISED TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE/NEGATIVE