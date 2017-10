Oct 6 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* Fitch says number of banks in Russia could halve in four years as “sector clean-up”, increased competition drive consolidation

* ‍Fitch, on Russian banking sector, says believe about 50 banks would be enough to service the Russian economy​

* Fitch says ‍expect nearly half of Russia’s banks to switch to basic licence​ ‍​ Source text for Eikon: