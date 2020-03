March 23 (Reuters) - FITCH:

* FITCH SAYS SECTOR AND RATING OUTLOOK FOR CANADIAN BANKS REVISED TO NEGATIVE ON VIRUS IMPACT

* FITCH SAYS OUTLOOK REVISION IS DUE TO INCREASED CONCERNS OVER SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS & RELATED IMPACTS ON CANADIAN BANKS’ ASSET QUALITY & PROFITABILITY

* FITCH SAYS REVISED RATING OUTLOOK FOR CANADIAN BANKING SECTOR TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE