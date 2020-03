March 23 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS SECTOR OUTLOOK FOR LATAM INSURANCE REVISED TO NEGATIVE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* FITCH SAYS REVISED OUTLOOK FOR UNDERLYING FUNDAMENTALS OF LATIN AMERICAN INSURANCE SECTORS TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

* FITCH SAYS BELIEVES THAT RATINGS OF LATAM NON-LIFE INSURERS WILL BE LESS IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC THAN THOSE OF LIFE & HEALTH INSURERS Source text for Eikon: