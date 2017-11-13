FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fitch says ‍shifting U.S. Consumer preferences accelerating trends like growth of private label, artisanal brands
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Deals
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Reuters TV
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
Business
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
November 13, 2017 / 3:11 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Fitch says ‍shifting U.S. Consumer preferences accelerating trends like growth of private label, artisanal brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Shifting U.S. Consumer preferences changing food & beverage landscape, accelerating trends like growth of private label, artisanal brands, among others

* Expects private label sales to outpace that of traditional branded products​

* Restaurants that successfully use mobile-based technology and delivery to connect with consumers are expected to outperform​

* The U.S. Beer segment continues a secular decline due to changing consumer preferences, including the shift to spirits and wine

* “Volume declines in U.S. beer segment could occur further as generational headwinds place pressure on overall alcohol consumption”​ Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.