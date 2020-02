BRIEF-Fitch Says Social Unrest A Challenge For Some Latam Countries, Most Notably Chile

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS LATAM SOVEREIGN, CORP. COMMODITY FOCUS UPS CORONAVIRUS-LINKED RISK

* FITCH SAYS LATAM SOVEREIGN, CORPORATE ISSUERS TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY SLOWER CHINESE DEMAND, COMMODITY PRICE WEAKNESS CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS

* FITCH SAYS ULTIMATE IMPACT ON LATAM SOVERIEGN, CORP ISSUERS TO DEPEND ON DURATION, INTENSITY OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, EFFECT ON CHINA, GLOBAL GDP

* FITCH SAYS POTENTIAL FOR FISCAL STIMULUS TO MITIGATE IMPACT ON GROWTH FROM INCREASED EXTERNAL HEADWINDS IS LIMITED FOR LATAM

* FITCH SAYS SOCIAL UNREST IS ALSO A CHALLENGE FOR SOME LATAM COUNTRIES, MOST NOTABLY CHILE

* FITCH SAYS REVENUE GROWTH FOR BRAZILIAN PROTEIN PROCESSORS AND MEXICAN AUTO-PART MAKERS COULD BE AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS' EFFECT ON CHINA