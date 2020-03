March 3 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS SOCIAL VENUES ARE MOST AT RISK FROM COVID-19 IN EMEA LEVERAGED FINANCE (LEVFIN)

* FITCH RATINGS ON EMEA LEVFIN SAYS EXPECT MORE NEGATIVE OUTLOOKS AND RATING WATCHES NEGATIVE TO ACCOMPANY NEW INFORMATION RELEASES & MANAGEMENT UPDATES Source text for Eikon: