* ‍FITCH: SRI LANKAN BANKS TO STEP UP BASEL III TIER 2 ISSUANCE​

* FITCH- ‍MOST SRI LANKAN BANKS WILL NEED TO RAISE CAPITAL TO MEET HIGHER BASEL III REQUIREMENTS, AND TO SUPPORT BALANCE-SHEET EXPANSION​

* FITCH- ‍RATED BASEL III TIER 2 ISSUANCE OF SAMPATH BANK, SEYLAN BANK, NATIONS TRUST BANK AND BANK OF CEYLON ONE NOTCH BELOW RESPECTIVE ANCHOR RATINGS​