BRIEF-‍Fitch says stable Islamic banks show near best-in-cycle asset quality​

Nov 2 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch: Stable Islamic banks show near best-in-cycle asset quality​

* Fitch on Islamic banks - ‍financing growth expected to remain above that of conventional banks as Islamic banks build their franchises​

* Fitch on Islamic banks-‍expect financing growth in high-single digits in 2017, compared with mid-single digits for conventional banks​

* Fitch on Islamic banks- Kuwaiti Islamic bank ‍asset-quality metrics improved in 2016 and H1, with one exception; concentration risk remains biggest risk​ Source text for Eikon: