March 1 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS STAYING PROFITABLE MAY BE TOUGH FOR CONTAINER SHIPPERS

* FITCH SAYS SUSTAINING LAST YEAR’S IMPROVED PROFITABILITY IN 2018 MAY PROVE CHALLENGING FOR CONTAINER SHIPPING COMPANIES

* FITCH SAYS THE FACT THAT SOME CONTAINER SHIPPINGS CO ARE LIKELY TO HAVE REMAINED LOSS-MAKING IN 2017“HIGHLIGHTS ONGOING WEAKNESS IN SECTOR FUNDAMENTALS” Source text for Eikon: