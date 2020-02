Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS STORMS CIARA AND DENNIS ADD TO PRESSURE ON UK INSURERS

* FITCH SAYS BELIEVES LOSSES FROM STORMS CIARA AND DENNIS WILL INCREASE PRESSURE ON UK HOUSEHOLD INSURERS’ PROFITABILITY IN 2020

* FITCH SAYS BELIEVE FLOODING WILL BECOME AN INCREASINGLY IMPORTANT CONSIDERATION FOR UK INSURANCE SECTOR IN COMING YEARS