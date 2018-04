BRIEF-Fitch Says Strong Equity Markets Boost U.S. Life Insurers' 2017 Results

April 3 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* FITCH SAYS STRONG EQUITY MARKETS, FAVORABLE UNDERWRITING PERFORMANCE LED TO IMPROVED PROFITABILITY FOR MAJORITY OF U.S. LIFE INSURERS IN 2017

* ‍FITCH SAYS EXPECTS LESS FAVORABLE EQUITY MARKETS, FURTHER SPREAD COMPRESSION TO LEAD TO SOMEWHAT LOWER RESULTS IN 2018 FOR U.S. LIFE INSURERS

* ‍FITCH SAYS CREDIT-RELATED INVESTMENT LOSSES FOR U.S. LIFE INSURERS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE MODESTLY IN 2018, BUT REMAIN BELOW LONG-TERM AVERAGES