Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* SUPPLY DISRUPTION AT CHINESE COAL MINES AMID PREVENTION MEASURES AGAINST COVID-19 EPIDEMIC IS LIKELY TO RAISE SEABORNE THERMAL COAL IMPORTS

* SAYS SUPPLY DISRUPTION AT CHINESE COAL MINES LIKELY TO BUOY PRICES OVER NEXT FEW WEEKS, BENEFITING INDONESIAN COAL MINERS

* DISRUPTION AT CHINESE COAL MINES LIKELY TO BE SHORT-LIVED, CHINESE COAL PRODUCTION SHOULD BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET DOMESTIC DEMAND IN MEDIUM TERM Source text for Eikon: