BRIEF-Fitch Says Swiss Insurers Resume Premium Growth

March 21 (Reuters) -

* FITCH RATINGS: SWISS INSURERS RESUME PREMIUM GROWTH

* FITCH SAYS SWISS INSURERS WERE ABLE TO ACHIEVE PREMIUM GROWTH IN 2018 DESPITE DIFFICULT CAPITAL MARKET CONDITIONS AMID LOW INTEREST RATES

* FITCH ON SWISS INSURERS SAYS BELIEVES LIFE PREMIUM GROWTH WILL BE WEAK

* FITCH SAYS SWISS INSURANCE SECTOR IS STRONGLY CAPITALISED, DESPITE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF LOW INTEREST RATES ON LIFE INSURERS’ CAPITALISATION

* FITCH ON SWISS INSURERS SAYS EXPECT INVESTMENT INCOME TO REMAIN SUBDUED HOWEVER NEED TO STRENGTHEN RESERVES SHOULD BE LOWER Source text for Eikon: