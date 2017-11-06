BRIEF-Fitch says tax reform proposal may add fiscal strain to U.S. public finance

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says ‍tax reform proposal by republicans in u.s. House of representatives could affect some states’ and local jurisdictions’ revenues if passed​

* ‍fitch says likelihood of passage of the u.s. Tax reform proposal into law remains “far from certain” and will be subject to “potentially key changes”​

* ‍fitch says u.s. Tax reform proposal could limit tax raising flexibility, particularly for states that charge higher taxes​