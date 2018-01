Jan 18 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS TAX SECURITIZATION GIVES BRAZIL STATES SMALL REVENUE LIFT​

* FITCH SAYS POTENTIAL LEGISLATION THAT WOULD PERMIT BRAZILIAN STATES TO SECURITIZE PORTION OF COLLECTIONS OF PAST DUE TAXES WOULD LIKELY ADD MARGINALLY TO REVENUE

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT SOME BRAZILIAN STATES, INCLUDING RIO DE JANEIRO, TO USE TAX SECURITIZATION PROCEEDS TO PAY BACK WAGES, BENEFITS TO PUBLIC EMPLOYEES Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)