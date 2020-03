March 18 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS THAI BANK AND CORPORATE OUTLOOKS TO WEAKEN IN SHARP DOWNTURN

* FITCH SAYS THAI CORPORATES FACE CHALLENGING CREDIT CONDITIONS BECAUSE COUNTRY’S ECONOMY ONE OF HARDEST HIT BY CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IN APAC REGION

* FITCH-REVISED SOVEREIGN RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE ON THAILAND IN VIEW OF IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON ECONOMY AND LINGERING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY

* FITCH SAYS CONSISTENT WITH 'BBB+' SOVEREIGN RATING ON THAILAND