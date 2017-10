BRIEF-Fitch says Thailand's economic & banking outlook challenging despite modest economic recovery

Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* Fitch says Thailand’s economic & banking outlook challenging despite modest economic recovery

* Fitch says Thailand’s strong external and fiscal buffers make it less exposed to potential shocks than many Asian peers

* Fitch says prospects for Thai banks’ operating environment, sector performance remains negative with modest improvements in growth & profitability expected in 2018

* Fitch says Thailand’s medium-term growth outlook are challenged by high household debt,adverse demographic trends even though economy has picked up in 2017 Source text for Eikon: