BRIEF-Fitch Says Total Global Negative-Yielding Sovereign Debt Remains At Elevated Levels

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* FITCH SAYS TOTAL GLOBAL NEGATIVE-YIELDING SOVEREIGN DEBT REMAINS AT ELEVATED LEVELS DESPITE ECB PLAN TO REDUCE MONTHLY ASSET PURCHASES

* FITCH SAYS ONGOING EASING BY ECB IS LIKELY HAVING EFFECTS ON GLOBAL FINANCIAL MARKETS

* FITCH SAYS FOREIGN INVESTMENT HAS LIKELY CONTRIBUTED TO A RAPIDLY FLATTENING YIELD CURVE IN U.S.

* FITCH SAYS CURRENT LOW YIELD ENVIRONMENT GLOBALLY PRESENTS CONTINUED CHALLENGES FOR BUY AND HOLD FIXED-INCOME INVESTORS

* FITCH SAYS A FLATTENING YIELD CURVE IN U.S. PRESENTS DIFFICULTIES FOR INSTITUTIONS DEPENDENT ON MATURITY TRANSFORMATION, SUCH AS BANKS

* FITCH SAYS EUROZONE GDP GROWTH IN 2017 HAS EXCEEDED FITCH'S INITIAL EXPECTATIONS AND "MOMENTUM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO 2018"