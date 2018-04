April 9 (Reuters) - FITCH :

* FITCH SAYS TRANSPOSITION OF EU BANK RECOVERY & RESOLUTION DIRECTIVE INTO NORWEGIAN LAW INCREASES PROTECTION OF COVERED BONDHOLDERS AGAINST POTENTIAL DEFAULT

* FITCH SAYS BELIEVES NORWEGIAN BANK RESOLUTION IS UNLIKELY TO RESULT IN DIRECT ENFORCEMENT OF RECOURSE AGAINST THE COVER POOL

* FITCH SAYS CONSIDERS RISK OF UNDERCOLLATERALISATION AT POINT OF RESOLUTION IS LOW IN NORWAY GIVEN THERE ARE STRICT REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS Source text for Eikon: