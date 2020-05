BRIEF-Fitch Says UK Arrival Quarantine Delays Air Travel Demand Recovery

May 12 (Reuters) - FITCH:

* FITCH SAYS UK ARRIVAL QUARANTINE DELAYS AIR TRAVEL DEMAND RECOVERY

* FITCH SAYS RISKS FOR AIRLINES IN UK WILL INCREASE SHOULD QUARANTINE MEASURES STAY IN PLACE FOR A PROLONGED PERIOD

* FITCH SAYS QUARANTINE MAY SUPPRESS ADVANCE BOOKINGS, COMPLICATE WORKING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FOR AIRLINES IN UK

* FITCH - EXPECT EUROPEAN AIRLINES TO COME UNDER REGULATORY PRESSURE TO FAST-TRACK CASH REFUNDS DESPITE LOGISTICAL ISSUES IN PROCESSING OF REFUNDS

* FITCH SAYS WE BELIEVE RYANAIR AND WIZZ AIR WILL LIKELY EMERGE STRONGER IN MEDIUM TERM COMPARED TO OTHER EUROPEAN CARRIERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: