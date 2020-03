BRIEF-Fitch Says UK Budget Loosens Fiscal Stance As Coronavirus Adds To Uncertainty

March 13 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS UK BUDGET LOOSENS FISCAL STANCE AS CORONAVIRUS ADDS TO UNCERTAINTY

* FITCH SAYS UK BUDGET REPRESENTS FISCAL LOOSENING & WILL LEAD FITCH TO INCREASE DEFICIT PROJECTIONS AS PART OF REGULAR SOVEREIGN RATING REVIEW PROCESS

* FITCH SAYS FORECASTS OK UK BUDGET WILL ALSO REFLECT OUR INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF POSSIBLE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF COVID-19, DISEASE CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS

* FITCH SAYS UK'S FISCAL PATH IS STILL SUBJECT TO UNCERTAINTY RELATING TO COVID-19, WHICH WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC IMPACT AT LEAST IN NEAR TERM