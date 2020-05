BRIEF-Fitch Says Uk Mid-Sized Banks Face Significant Further Credit Charges

May 19 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS UK MID-SIZED BANKS FACE SIGNIFICANT FURTHER CREDIT CHARGES

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT UK MORTGAGES TO BE MORE RESILIENT THAN UNSECURED LOANS DURING CRISIS

* FITCH SAYS MID-SIZED UK BANKS’ LOWER LOAN IMPAIRMENT CHARGES REPORTED IN 1Q20 THAN LARGER PEERS

* FITCH SAYS MID-SIZED UK BANKS’ LOWER LOAN IMPAIRMENT CHARGES IN 1Q20 INCREASE RISK FOR SIZEABLE IMPAIRMENT LOSSES IN COMING QTRS

* FITCH SAYS FOR MID-SIZED UK BANKS CORONAVIRUS-RELATED IMPAIRMENT CHARGES WILL BE DRIVEN MAINLY BY BUSINESS, UNSECURED CONSUMER LOANS

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT CONTINUED EARNINGS PRESSURE IN 2020 FOR UK MID-SIZED BANKS Source text for Eikon: