BRIEF-Fitch Says UK Motor Premiums To Edge Down As Whiplash Rules Approach

April 17 (Reuters) - Fitch

* FITCH SAYS UK MOTOR PREMIUMS TO EDGE DOWN AS WHIPLASH RULES APPROACH

* FITCH SAYS A REDUCTION IN UK MOTOR INSURANCE PREMIUMS APPEARS TO BE UNDERWAY AS INSURERS ANTICIPATE REFORMS TO CURB WHIPLASH CLAIMS

* FITCH SAYS DO NOT EXPECT A REDUCTION IN UK MOTOR INSURANCE PREMIUMS REFORMS TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON INSURER’S PROFITABILITY OR CREDIT PROFILES

* FITCH SAYS SECTOR OUTLOOK FOR UK NON-LIFE INSURERS IS STILL NEGATIVE

* FITCH SAYS REDUCTION IN UK MOTOR PREMIUMS APPEARS TO BE UNDERWAY AS INSURERS ALSO ANTICIPATE REFORMS TO REDUCE LUMP-SUM PAYMENTS FOR LONG-TERM CARE COSTS & LOST EARNINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: