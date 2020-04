BRIEF-Fitch Says U.S. 2020 Media Ad Recession Effects Will Linger In 2021

April 7 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS U.S. 2020 MEDIA AD RECESSION EFFECTS WILL LINGER IN 2021

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC & RELATED MACROECONOMIC SHOCK WILL RESULT IN SIGNIFICANT NEAR-TERM PULL-BACK IN ADVERTISING

* FITCH SAYS IT EXPECTS OVERALL ADVERTISING SPENDING IN U.S. TO CONTRACT IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGITS RANGE DURING 2020

* FITCH SAYS IT EXPECTS OVERALL ADVERTISING SPENDING IN U.S. TO CONTRACT IN LOW-TO-MID-SINGLE DIGITS DURING 2021

* FITCH SAYS U.S. TELEVISION VIEWING IS INCREASING, AS PEOPLE FOLLOW RESTRICTIONS ON MOVEMENT, PROVIDING NEAR-TERM SUPPORT FOR ADVERTISING REVENUES

* FITCH SAYS WHILE IMPRESSIONS WILL INCREASE, OVERALL VALUE OF ADVERTISING IN U.S. WILL DECLINE

* FITCH - ONGOING SECULAR SHIFT OF LOCAL TELEVISION ADVERTISING SALES TO DIGITAL PLATFORMS WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO WEIGH ON LOCAL TELEVISION ADVERTING REVENUE IN U.S.

* FITCH SAYS TRADITIONAL MEDIA ADVERTISING INCLUDING NATIONAL, LOCAL BROADCAST & CABLE TELEVISION WILL FARE WORSE THAN DIGITAL ADVERTISING

* FITCH SAYS PRINT DECLINES IN U.S. ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LOW DOUBLE DIGIT TO HIGH TEENS RANGE

* FITCH SAYS RADIO AND OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SALES IN U.S. ARE EXPECTED TO DECLINE TO LOW DOUBLE DIGIT RANGE DURING 2020

* FITCH SAYS A MINIMAL, IF ANY, NEGATIVE EFFECT IS EXPECTED FOR POLITICAL ADVERTISING IN U.S. Source text for Eikon: