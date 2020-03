March 25 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS U.S. BANKS FACE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED CHALLENGES IN RAPIDLY EVOLVING ENVIRONMENT

* FITCH SAYS U.S. BANKS ARE FACING ONSLAUGHT OF PRESSURES FROM CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC THAT COULD IMPACT CREDIT PROFILES OF BANKS TO VARYING DEGREES

* FITCH SAYS IT BELIEVES DROP IN SHORT-TERM AND LONG-TERM RATES WILL ADVERSELY AFFECT SPREAD REVENUE FOR A NUMBER OF QUARTERS FOR U.S. BANKS Source text for Eikon: