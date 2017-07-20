FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 3:26 PM / in a month

BRIEF-‍Fitch says U.S. consumer strength moderates credit deterioration​

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* Fitch says U.S. consumer strength moderates credit deterioration​

* Fitch says ‍continued financial resilience of U.S. consumer has prolonged period of extremely strong asset quality among many U.S. consumer lending segments​

* Fitch says U.S. consumer's financial condition is stronger than it was prior to last recession

* Fitch says U.S. consumer loan losses at financial institutions are at unsustainable cyclical lows​

* Fitch says a ‍more meaningful amount of credit deterioration should be expected over near to medium term​ Source text for Eikon:

