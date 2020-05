BRIEF-Fitch Says U.S. Financial Institutions Can Withstand Coronavirus-Related AG Downturn

May 13 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS U.S. FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS CAN WITHSTAND CORONAVIRUS-RELATED AG DOWNTURN

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS AG-RELATED CREDIT QUALITY COULD WORSEN AND APPROACH OR EVEN EXCEED LEVELS SEEN DURING GREAT FINANCIAL CRISIS

* FITCH SAYS AT THIS POINT, DOES NOT EXPECT AG-RELATED CREDIT TO DETERIORATE TO LEVELS SEEN DURING 1980S’ AG CRISIS

* FITCH SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT WORSENING CONDITIONS OF AG-RELATED CREDIT TO AFFECT RATINGS OF FARM CREDIT SYSTEM IN NEAR TERM