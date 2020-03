March 12 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS U.S. HEALTH INSURER MEDICAL LOSS RATIOS WILL BE ELEVATED IN 2020 FOLLOWING STRONG 2019

* FITCH SAYS IN TERMS OF EFFECT FROM NEW CORONAVIRUS, U.S. HEALTH INSURER MEDICAL LOSS RATIOS SHOULD BEGIN TO STABILIZE IN 2021

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS EFFECT ON OVERALL OPERATING PERFORMANCE OF RATED U.S. HEALTH INSURERS TO BE MODERATELY ADVERSE AND GENERALLY LIMITED TO 2020 Source text for Eikon: