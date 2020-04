BRIEF-Fitch Says U.S. Local Government Liquidity To Face Stress Due To Coronavirus

April 3 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS U.S. LOCAL GOVERNMENT LIQUIDITY TO FACE STRESS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* CHALLENGES TO U.S. LOCAL GOVTS’ ABILITY TO MAINTAIN HISTORICALLY SOUND LIQUIDITY LEVELS IN LIGHT OF CORONAVIRUS TO COME FROM MULTIPLE SOURCES

* BELIEVES MANY U.S. LOCAL GOVERNMENTS MAY EXPLORE EXTRAORDINARY CASH FLOW SUPPORT MEASURES IN NEAR TERM IN LIGHT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* WORKING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT MEASURES FOR U.S. LOCAL GOVTS’ MIGHT INCLUDE LAYOFFS, FURLOUGHS THAT REQUIRE SERVICE REDUCTIONS/PAYROLL DEFERRALS

* EXPECTS SOME U.S LOCAL GOVTS' TO DELAY VENDOR PAYMENTS, REDUCE EQUIPMENT PURCHASES & POSTPONE CAPITAL SPENDING