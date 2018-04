BRIEF-Fitch Says U.S. Sanctions Step Up Pressure On Russian Corporates

April 13 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS U.S. SANCTIONS STEP UP PRESSURE ON RUSSIAN CORPORATES

* FITCH SAYS LATEST U.S. SANCTIONS AGAINST NUMBER OF RUSSIAN COMPANIES LIKELY TO HAVE A SEVERE EFFECT ON THESE COMPANIES’ OPERATIONS, FINANCIAL PROFILES

* FITCH SAYS LATEST U.S. SANCTIONS AGAINST A NUMBER OF RUSSIAN COMPANIES WILL CURTAIL THEIR ABILITY TO TRADE, SERVICE THEIR U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED DEBT

* FITCH SAYS UNCERTAINTY STEMMING FROM U.S. SANCTIONS & POSSIBLE EXTENSION COULD DETER INVESTMENT IN RUSSIA & UNDERMINE POTENTIAL ECONOMIC GROWTH

* FITCH SAYS LATEST U.S. SANCTIONS ARE “THE MOST SIGNIFICANT AFFECTING RUSSIAN CORPORATES” SINCE THE INITIAL INTRODUCTION OF U.S. SANCTIONS IN 2014

* FITCH SAYS STRONG EXTERNAL BALANCE SHEET MEANS RUSSIA IS WELL POSITIONED TO MEET FOREX NEEDS FROM OTHER PARTS OF ECONOMY

* FITCH SAYS LATEST U.S. SANCTIONS LIKELY TO HAVE PROFOUND EFFECT ON THE DESIGNATED RUSSIAN COMPANIES, WHICH WOULD BE UNABLE TO TRANSACT IN U.S. DOLLARS

* FITCH SAYS RUSSIAN EQUITY & BOND MARKETS REACTION AFTER U.S. SANCTIONS COULD INDICATE MARKET CONCERNS THAT U.S. COULD EXTEND LIST OF SANCTIONED ENTITIES Source text : (bit.ly/2EHHSU3)