2 months ago
June 26, 2017 / 7:05 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says U.S. Senate bill a risk for governments, health providers​

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says U.S. senate bill a risk for governments, health providers​

* Fitch says ‍proposed senate healthcare bill, Better Care and Reconciliation Act, would have negative credit implications for U.S. states & public non-profit hospitals

* Fitch, on U.S. senate bill, says ‍2020 & 2021 implementation dates for most medicaid provisions would likely pressure states to cut funding to local governments

* Fitch, on U.S. senate bill, says ‍2020 & 2021 implementation dates would also likely pressure states to cut funding to healthcare providers Source text for Eikon:

