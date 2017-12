BRIEF-Fitch Says U.S. Tax Plan Reform Tougher For Highly Leveraged Firms

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS U.S. TAX PLAN REFORM TOUGHER FOR HIGHLY LEVERAGED FIRMS

* FITCH ON U.S. TAX PLAN REFORM SAYS CHANGE IN TAX CARRYBACK, CARRY FORWARD PROVISIONS COULD EXACERBATE IMPACT OF ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN FOR WEAKER CREDITS

* FITCH ON U.S. TAX PLAN REFORM SAYS DEMAND FOR CORPORATE DEBT, INCLUDING LEVERAGED FINANCE PRODUCTS, WILL LIKELY REMAIN ROBUST

* FITCH ON U.S. TAX PLAN REFORM-LIMITATION OF INTEREST DEDUCTION COULD LESSEN AMOUNT OF LEVERAGE ON LOAN ISSUANCE DUE TO REDUCED BENEFIT OF INTEREST TAX SHIELD