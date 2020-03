March 25 (Reuters) - Fitch

* FITCH SAYS U.S. TITLE INSURANCE SECTOR RATINGS OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; RATING OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE

* FITCH SAYS TITLE INSURANCE SECTOR’S NEGATIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS VIEW OF CHANGE IN ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, REDUCED VOLUME OF REAL ESTATE FINANCING DEALS

* FITCH SAYS DETERIORATING MACROECONOMIC CONDITIONS IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT U.S. TITLE INSURANCE SECTOR AS A WHOLE Source text for Eikon: