June 17 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS U.S. TITLE INSURERS WELL CAPITALIZED AGAINST CORONAVIRUS FALLOUT

* FITCH SAYS IT EXPECTS U.S. INDUSTRY OPERATING REVENUE TO BE DOWN IN HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE FOR 2020 AS Q120 WAS ONE OF STRONGEST, BUT TO BE PRESSURED BY 2H20

* FITCH SAYS U.S. INDUSTRY CAPITALIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE FLAT TO IN 2020, AS STATUTORY SURPLUS FOR COS IN FITCH'S UNIVERSE IS EXPECTED TO MODERATE