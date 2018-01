Jan 11 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS “VENEZUELA DEBT RESTRUCTURING WILL LIKELY BE LONG, COMPLEX​”

* FITCH SAYS VENEZUELA‘S DEBT RESTRUCTURING PROCESS WILL LIKELY BE LONG AND COMPLICATED BY SANCTIONS AND CHALLENGING POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT

* FITCH ON VENEZUELA SAYS POLITICAL CHANGES,COMPREHENSIVE PLAN WILL BE NEEDED TO GAIN MARKET‘S TRUST IN DURABILITY OF REFORM AGENDA, DEBT RESTRUCTURING

* FITCH SAYS POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC PREREQUISITES FOR VENEZUELA DEBT RESTRUCTURING ARE "MISSING"