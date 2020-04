BRIEF-Fitch Says World GDP Is Now Expected To Fall By 3.9% In 2020

April 22 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS WORLD GDP IS NOW EXPECTED TO FALL BY 3.9% IN 2020, A RECESSION OF UNPRECEDENTED DEPTH IN POST-WAR PERIOD

* FITCH SAYS BIGGEST DOWNWARD GDP REVISIONS ARE IN EUROZONE, WHERE MEASURES TO HALT SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS HAVE TAKEN A VERY HEAVY TOLL ON ACTIVITY IN Q1

* FITCH SAYS ANTICIPATE GDP IN BOTH U.S. & UK, WHERE LOCKDOWNS STARTED LITTLE LATER THAN EUROZONE, WILL DECLINE BY MORE THAN 10% (NOT ANNUALISED) IN 2Q20

* FITCH SAYS WITH CHINA & INDIA NOW EXPECTED TO SEE SUB-1% GROWTH, EXPECT AN OUTRIGHT CONTRACTION IN EM GDP IN 2020, UNPRECEDENTED SINCE AT LEAST 1980S

* FITCH SAYS IT EXPECTS SUPPLY RESPONSES AND A RELAXATION OF LOCKDOWNS TO HELP OIL PRICES TO RECOVER IN H2 2020 FROM CURRENT LOWS

* FITCH SAYS EVEN ALLOWING FOR A SLIGHTLY LESS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK FOR GERMANY, EUROZONE GDP IS EXPECTED TO SHRINK BY 7% THIS YEAR

* FITCH SAYS WITH JOB LOSSES ON AN EXTREME SCALE, PRESSURES ON SMALL, MEDIUM-SIZED BUSINESSES, PATH BACK TO NORMALITY AFTER CRISIS IS LIKELY TO BE SLOW Source text for Eikon: