BRIEF-Fitch Thai bank performance weakening, but NPL growth to ease
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 4:00 AM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Fitch Thai bank performance weakening, but NPL growth to ease

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Thai bank performance weakening, but NPL growth to ease

* Fitch on Thai banks - continue to face asset quality pressure stemming from vulnerabilities in SME and unsecured retail loan sectors

* Fitch on Thai bank- expects economic growth of 3.4 percent in 2017, which is muted by regional standards, but would be a slight improvement on 2016

* Fitch on Thai banks says NPL ratio is particularly high - and rising - in SME sector, reaching 4.5 percent in 1Q17

* Fitch on Thai banks- slight pick-up in economy and tighter underwriting standards should help reduce NPL growth by end of year

* Fitch on Thai banks- all banks in Fitch's coverage are well-placed to meet minimum Tier 1 capital requirement Source: bit.ly/2uzMCHS

