BRIEF-Fitch Upgrades Cyprus To 'BB+' Outlook Positive

April 20 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH UPGRADES CYPRUS TO ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK POSITIVE

* FITCH SAYS UPGRADE OF CYPRUS’S IDRS REFLECTS IMPROVED HIGH EXTERNAL FINANCING FLEXIBILITY SINCE COUNTRY EXITED MACROECONOMIC ADJUSTMENT PROGRAMME IN MARCH 2016

* FITCH SAYS, ON CYPRUS, HAS UPGRADED CYPRUS’S LONG-TERM FOREIGN-CURRENCY ISSUER DEFAULT RATING (IDR) TO ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’

* FITCH SAYS WEAKNESS OF THE BANKING SECTOR REMAINS A RISK TO PUBLIC FINANCES AND WEIGHS ON CYPRUS’S CREDIT PROFILE

* FITCH SAYS CYPRUS'S FISCAL PERFORMANCE HAS BENEFITED FROM VERY STRONG CYCLICAL ECONOMIC RECOVERY, PRUDENT FISCAL POLICY