BRIEF-‍Fitch upgrades Indonesia To 'BBB' Outlook Stable​

Dec 20 (Reuters) -

* ‍FITCH UPGRADES INDONESIA TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE​

* ‍FITCH ON INDONESIA- RESILIENCE TO EXTERNAL SHOCKS HAS STEADILY STRENGTHENED IN PAST FEW YEARS​

* FITCH EXPECTS INDONESIA‘S GDP GROWTH TO RISE TO 5.4% IN 2018 AND 5.5% IN 2019, FROM 5.1% IN 2017​

* ‍FITCH BELIEVES INDONESIA‘S DEFICIT OUTTURN IS MORE LIKELY TO REMAIN BROADLY STABLE AT 2.7% OF GDP, AND STAY WITHIN 3% CEILING​

* FITCH- ‍CONSIDERS INDONESIA‘S EXPOSURE TO BANKING-SECTOR RISKS AS LIMITED​

* FITCH- INDONESIA‘S ‍ECONOMY CONTINUES TO EXHIBIT SOME STRUCTURAL WEAKNESSES, NOTWITHSTANDING RECENT IMPROVEMENTS FROM REFORM IMPLEMENTATION

* FITCH- INDONESIA'S ‍ECONOMY IS LESS DEVELOPED ON A NUMBER OF METRICS THAN THAT OF MANY PEERS​