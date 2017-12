Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* FITCH WITHDRAWS RELIANCE COMMUNICATION‘S RATINGS

* FITCH SAYS HAS WITHDRAWN RCOM'S LONG-TERM FOREIGN-AND LOCAL-CURRENCY IDR AND RATING ON RCOM'S $300 MILLION 6.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2Bzv0hA Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ;)