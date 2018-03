BRIEF-Five Below Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of $1.21

March 21 (Reuters) - Five Below Inc:

* FIVE BELOW INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.21

* Q4 SALES $504.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $502.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.16 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.21, REVENUE VIEW $285.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.36, REVENUE VIEW $1.51 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018

* EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS