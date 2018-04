April 30 (Reuters) - Five Oaks Investment Corp:

* FIVE OAKS INVESTMENT CORP. COMMENCES TRANSITION IN STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF A COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ORIGINATOR

* FIVE OAKS INVESTMENT - ACQUIRED 100 PCT EQUITY INTERESTS OF HUNT CMT EQUITY FROM HUNT MORTGAGE GROUP FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT $68 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: