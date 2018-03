BRIEF-Five Oaks Investment Corp. Reports Q4 Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.36

March 16 (Reuters) - Five Oaks Investment Corp:

* . REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS, ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND PAYMENT FREQUENCY FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2018 ONWARDS AND ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2018 COMMON AND PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDEN

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* ‍FOR Q4, COMPANY REPORTED COMPREHENSIVE LOSS OF $1.4 MILLION, OR $0.06 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE

* ‍FOR Q4, COMPANY REPORTED CORE EARNINGS OF $2.3 MILLION, OR $0.10 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE​

* ‍REPORTED A NET BOOK VALUE OF $4.91 PER SHARE ON A BASIC AND DILUTED BASIS AT DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* WITH EFFECT FROM Q3 2018, IT INTENDS TO SWITCH FROM PAYING DIVIDENDS ON COMMON STOCK ON MONTHLY BASIS TO QUARTERLY BASIS​