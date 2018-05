May 10 (Reuters) - Five Oaks Investment Corp:

* FIVE OAKS INVESTMENT CORP. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* NET BOOK VALUE OF $4.78 PER SHARE ON A BASIC AND DILUTED BASIS AT MARCH 31, 2018

* REPORTED AN ECONOMIC LOSS ON COMMON EQUITY OF 0.6% FOR QUARTER AFTER ACCOUNTING FOR DIVIDENDS OF $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: