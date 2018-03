March 29 (Reuters) - Five Point Holdings Llc:

* FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* FIVE POINT HOLDINGS LLC - ISSUED $500 MILLION OF 7.875% UNSECURED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* FIVE POINT HOLDINGS LLC - QTRLY REVENUE $22.3 MILLION VERSUS $16.5 MILLION

* FIVE POINT HOLDINGS LLC - QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $95.3 MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $3.1 MILLION