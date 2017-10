Sept 25 (Reuters) - Five Point Holdings LLC:

* Reached settlement on Newhall Ranch with national, state environmental groups, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Wishtoyo Foundation

* As per settlement, Center for Biological Diversity, California Native Plant Society will withdraw objections in federal, state courts

* As per settlement Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Wishtoyo Foundation will withdraw objections in federal, state courts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: