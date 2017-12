BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics And Zai Lab Announce Exclusive License Agreement

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Five Prime Therapeutics Inc:

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS AND ZAI LAB ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR FPA144 ANTI-FGFR2B ANTIBODY IN GREATER CHINA AND GLOBAL STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATION

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS - GRANTED ZAI LAB AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FPA144 IN GREATER CHINA TERRITORY​

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ZAI LAB WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONDUCTING PHASE 3 FIGHT TRIAL IN GREATER CHINA​