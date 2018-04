April 17 (Reuters) - Five Prime Therapeutics Inc:

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC - ON APRIL 13 APPOINTED LINDA RUBINSTEIN AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - SEC FILING

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC - LINDA RUBINSTEIN, IS A PARTNER AT FLG PARTNERS, A CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER SERVICES AND BOARD ADVISORY CONSULTING FIRM